John Laryea – Expensive Boxer turns 24

… Celebrates with kids at Bukom

Expensive boxer, John Abaja Laryea turned 24 years old on 1st May, 2024 and he was celebrated at the Bronx Boxing Club in Bukom – Accra by his management, coaches, fans and gym mates.

WBO Africa Featherweight Champion, John Laryea celebrated this birthday with his team, family, friends and colleague boxers at the Bronx Boxing Club. Everyone present at the gathering was happy and had a lot of fun.

The undefeated boxer earlier in the day took to the streets of Bukom and generously gave back to the community by sharing refreshing moments with some kids in Bukom.

The 14th world ranked “expensive” boxer last year, celebrated his 23rd birthday in the ring, right after stopping his opponent Solomon Martey on the 6th round to win his 2nd WBO African Featherweight title. When asked in an interview if he plans on printing something new on the memories of Ghanaians this time around, John said “I will make sure i win my first international bout on the 31st of May and dedicate it to my fans and all Ghanaians as appreciation for their support all these years, and possibly have a post-birthday celebration”. He jokingly added.

Mr. Samuel Anim Addo, manager of John Laryea happily expressed his appreciation to everyone at the event and also his gratitude for how far John has come. His wish for the young boxer is to be a world champion before his next birthday.

By George Agbakla