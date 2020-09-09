

Syngenta Fields of Innovation is to take place virtually for the first time from 21st to 25th of September to showcase exciting new vegetable varieties and offer genuine value through innovation.

The event, to be organised by Syngenta Vegetable Seeds, a leading agriculture company, will offer vegetable growers the opportunity to access the company’s innovative new varieties that bring qualities such as heat tolerance and suitability for mechanical harvesting to overcome modern challenges.

A statement issued by Syngenta Vegetable Seeds announcing the event said “Just as 2020 is a year to remember, this year’s Fields of Innovation event will be too, but for positive reasons – we have decided it is time for the first virtual event.”

The statement said “We have created a digital world in which growers and the entire value chain will be able to connect with our international experts through unique 3D imagery, videos, technical information and live contact.”

It said “Attendees will be able to experience the very best that Syngenta Vegetable Seeds has to offer… Discover how we are creating value through innovation – bringing new advances to market that keep pace with customers’ needs and changing farming conditions.”

It said “Innovative qualities such as improved heat tolerance and more efficient harvesting are just some of the breakthroughs you can discover at this year’s Fields of Innovation. An event that puts growers at the heart of everything.”

The statement said “At Syngenta Vegetable Seeds, one of our goals has always been ‘creating conversations’ through close partnerships and dialogue at a local level.

This year, with the uncertainties that COVID-19 has brought, we saw an opportunity to connect and engage in a way we have never done before.”

It said “Going virtual this year means that we are still able to share our expertise and world-leading portfolio of over 2,500 varieties. We recognize the important role events such as Fields of Innovation play in being able to discuss and debate the very best practice and latest insight.”

It quoted Paolo di Lernia, Head of Global Marketing Communications, Vegetable Seeds at Syngenta Vegetable Seeds as saying “Despite the challenges, we still want to give everyone concerned the chance to discover our innovative, high quality crops and connect with international experts.

This has always been our approach at Syngenta Vegetable Seeds and never more so than through Fields of Innovation. That’s why it was so important to us that we explore new and exciting solutions that enable us to hold the event virtually.

This way, we can introduce the entire value chain to innovations that are bringing genuine value, including; new varieties that make a real-world difference through improved reliability, increased shelf life and by meeting modern consumer needs.”

It also quoted Brigitte van der Steen, Project Lead, Fields of Innovation at Syngenta Vegetable Seeds as saying “It will be combined with a 3D experience, whereby, as a visitor, you can browse the entire trial field, selecting crops that interest you.

You’ll be able to dive further where you will be shown videos, discover the characteristics of various varieties and even ask questions to a field expert right then and there.

As you work your way through the fields you can collect information in your ‘goodie bag’ which will be sent to you by email when you log out – thereby bringing all the information that is of interest, home with you. Of course, you can always rely on our expertise, whether you are sitting alone at home, in the office or in the field, in front of your computer or on your smartphone, we will be there for you.”

Syngenta Vegetable Seeds is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources.