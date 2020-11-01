The Vegetable Seeds Division of Syngenta in Ghana, has reiterated its commitment to support vegetable farmers within the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Evans Agortey Sackey, Technical and Sales Representative of Syngenta Ghana, said aside providing technical support to farmers during the production process, the company would continue to provide the best quality seeds to increase their yield and boost their incomes.

He described seeds as the main input for their production, as such, Syngenta Ghana prides itself in providing high quality hybrid seeds to farmers, seeds that would address the farmers’ challenges in terms of climate change and withstanding diseases.

Mr Sackey made these remarks in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of an evaluation exercise, in line with the Ghana Agricultural Technology Evaluation (GATE) project, funded by SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF).

GATE, which is being spearheaded by AATF in partnership with the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI) is engaging farmers to cultivate on a trial basis, improved varieties of the three essential vegetable crops; tomato, pepper, and onion, in Ghana.

Under this project, the farmers are exposed to good agronomic practices and the performance of different improved varieties of tomato and to ensure that they have access to these varieties to improve yields and as well improve their livelihoods.

Mr Sackey also underscored the need for farmers to adopt best agronomic practices and as well called for a collaboration between farmers and seed companies, saying, “After selling seeds to farmers, there is a need to ensure that the right practices are done”.

He said Syngenta’s tomato and watermelon were doing well on the market, and for the watermelon, it was providing on the average 12kg of fruits with the extreme being 22kg per fruit.

He reiterated that from one plant on the average, there were two fruits per plant, very good plant vigour, very sweet taste, and very flexible planting, adding that “one plant is guaranteed to give you two fruits”.

Mr Sackey told the GNA that in line with this, Syngenta would organize an event in the last week of November, for watermelon farmers in the Ada area specifically Kasseh, to officially launch its watermelon ‘El Ghali’.

He described ‘El Ghali’ as very sweet, very big size fruits that provided assurance and pleasure for the farmers, provides taste and quality as well for the consumers.

“We are therefore inviting all watermelon farmers to be part of our event, and we anticipate and hope that farmers would plant these varieties in their fields,” he stated.