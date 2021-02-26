dpa/GNA – Syria will start rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations to health workers next week, Health Minister Hassan Ghabbash said on Thursday, after Damascus received vaccines from a “friendly country.”

In comments published by Syria’s state-run news agency SANA, Ghabbash did not reveal which country or how many doses Syria has received.

Ghabbash said the country aims to protect health workers against the virus in order to continue to provide the necessary level of care for the public.

Since the outbreak began, Syria has registered some 15,343 cases and 1,008 deaths in areas controlled by the government.