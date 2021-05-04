Traders in and around the Takoradi market circle have moved into their allotted spaces in the temporary market following a directive by the city authorities.

Many of the traders started moving from last Friday with head porters, truck pushers and big caravans cashing in to convey foodstuffs, provisions, fruits, cosmetics, cooking utensils and all items from the old market to the new site.

Madam Efua Opare, one of the traders, was worried about how her customers would locate her in the temporary market.

Mr Yussif Yakubu, described the movement as a decision in the interest of traders and therefore there was the need for all to abide.

Madam Serwaa popularly known as area Mama, said though happy with the relocation, indicated that the spaces provided at the temporary market were rather small.

A visit by the GNA revealed traders and shoppers moving in and out of the temporary market as traders tried to settle in and adjust to the situation.