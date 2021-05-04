Sekondi Takoradi Market Social Distancing Model

Traders in and around the Takoradi market circle have moved into their allotted spaces in the temporary market following a directive by the city authorities.

Many of the traders started moving from last Friday with head porters, truck pushers and big caravans cashing in to convey foodstuffs, provisions, fruits, cosmetics, cooking utensils and all items from the old market to the new site.

Madam Efua Opare, one of the traders, was worried about how her customers would locate her in the temporary market.

Mr Yussif Yakubu, described the movement as a decision in the interest of traders and therefore there was the need for all to abide.

Madam Serwaa popularly known as area Mama, said though happy with the relocation, indicated that the spaces provided at the temporary market were rather small.

A visit by the GNA revealed traders and shoppers moving in and out of the temporary market as traders tried to settle in and adjust to the situation.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

