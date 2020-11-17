Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Monday swore in Kassim Majaliwa as the east African nation’s prime minister to serve for the second five year-term.

Magufuli reappointed Majaliwa as prime minister on Nov. 12 and parliament approved him. President Magufuli also sworn in newly reappointed Minister for Finance and Planning, Philip Mpango, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Palamagamba Kabudi.

Speaking after he had sworn them in, Magufuli said in his address at Chamwino State House in the capital Dodoma that he is not in a hurry to appoint his new cabinet.

“Picking up the new cabinet needs high degree of vetting. I have to appoint a cabinet of less than 30 ministers out of more than 350 Members of Parliament,” he said. Magufuli said he reappointed the two ministers in order to make the country moving in financing projects and implementation of foreign policies.