Tema motorway to experience disruption to traffic flow

The Ghana Highway Authority Saturday informed road users that the Tema-Accra stretch of the motorway would from August 1 – 22, 2021 experience some minimum to maximum disruption to traffic flow.

A statement signed by Mr A.B.K. Nuhu, the Acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Highway Authority, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the disruption was necessary to allow for repair works to be undertaken on the damaged beam of the Ashaiman Overpass.

The areas to be affected include Accra bound traffic and traffic from Ashaiman towards Accra.

The statement advised motorists to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at designated sections to facilitate free movement of traffic through the construction area.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. For further clarification kindly contact the Public Affairs Division of the Ghana Highway Authority,” it said.