The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for the area has organized a free breast screening for women in the municipality.

A clinical van was positioned at the Tema Community Two BBC taxi station on Tuesday to screen the women in commemoration of the Breast Cancer month as well as to welcome the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo to the municipality.

Dr Mercy Owusu-Obrempong, Tema West Health Director and Naa Korshie Quaye, Chief Executive Officer of Breasted One Foundation, who coordinated the screening said women must take advantage of such exercises for early detection of breast cancer.

They indicated that over 150 women were screened on Tuesday as at 13:00 hours adding that those who were detected to have some serious breast cancer issues were referred to the hospital for the needed scan.

They appealed to the First Lady and her foundation to help those detected as cancer patients to get the needed treatment as they were as financially unstable.

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West recounted successes of the government, and entreated the constituents to retain him, and President Akufo-Addo in power to continue their works.

Mr Ahenkorah said the party was targeting to win the Tema West seat with at least a 20,000 difference and therefore urged party members to embark on house to house campaign.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, also mentioned some projects initiated and completed by her outfit including roads, toilet facilities, and school infrastructure among others.

The day was also used to graduate some 350 people who received skilled training in dressmaking, bead making, decoration, catering, and wig making among others.