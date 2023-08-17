Terrorist attack in West Niger claims 17 lives

At least 17 soldiers were killed on Tuesday and 20 others injured, including six in critical condition, in an ambush by terrorists in West Niger’s Tillaberi region, the Ministry of National Defense of Niger’s junta said Wednesday.

“Yesterday around 1:30 p.m. (1230 GMT), a detachment of the Nigerien Armed Forces, in motion between Boni and Torodi, encountered a terrorist ambush near the locality of Koutougou (52 km southwest of Torodi),” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the prompt soldier response and air-ground engagement at the encounter scene facilitated enemy handling. The wounded were evacuated to Niamey, the ministry said.

The area known as the “three borders” (of Niger-Mali-Burkina Faso), where Torodi is located, has become a place in recent years where terrorist groups carry out deadly attacks on the borders, targeting both military and civilian populations.