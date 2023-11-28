The first Cameroon-Asian Friendship Week begins in Yaounde

The first edition of the Cameroon-Asia Friendship Week kicked off in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon, on Monday.

The event was attended by senior government officials from Cameroon and diplomats representing various Asian countries.

“Its objective is to strengthen friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Cameroon and its Asian partners,” said Cameroon’s Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella during the event’s opening.

He said that the initiative aims to enhance mutual understanding, expand people-to-people exchanges, and promote cultural cooperation between Cameroon and Asian nations.

Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development Alamine Ousmane Mey emphasized Cameroon’s “excellent” trade relations with Asian countries.

“Between 2017 and 2022, Asian countries accounted for 39 percent of our exports,” Mey said, expressing confidence that the Cameroon-Asia Friendship Week would further bolster trade relations and identify potential areas for trade cooperation.