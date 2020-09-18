Thousands of people at more than 500 locations in Latvia on Friday took part in a simultaneous Olympic Day morning exercise, the Latvian Olympic Committee (LOC) said.

Olympic Day events, organized by LOC, were held at 520 sites all over the Baltic country and attended by around 120,000 people. There are no exact numbers of how many of them participated in the morning exercise.

Most of the participants in the exercise were school students but many adults also took part.

After the exercise, various sports competitions and meetings with famous Latvian athletes were held.

Olympic Day takes place every September in Latvia.