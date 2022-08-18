Three thieves wearing military uniforms to rob arrested

An Adentan Circuit Court has remanded three persons into police custody for allegedly wearing military uniforms to terrorize and rob people of their personal effects at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region.

Justice Arhin, Ishaila Quaye and Isaac Nyame together with three accomplices namely Botwe, aka Snipper, one Adams and Derrick, now at large, who claimed to be working as National Security Operatives, are said to have robbed some Nigerians of their phones and personal effects at Ayensu Estates at Oyibi.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely robbery, unauthorized use of Military uniform and accoutrement and robbery.

They have pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah.

The court has remanded the three accused persons into police custody pending further investigations into the matter.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, held that the complainants were all Nigerians residing at Ayensu Estates at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region.

Arhin is a farmer residing at Bawjaise in the Central Region, and Quaye is also a farmer, residing at Dansoman in Accra while Nyame resides at Amasaman, Accra.

On August 5, this year, at about 11:00am, Arhin together with the three accomplices namely Botwe, Adams (both dressed in Military Uniforms) and one Derrick, in a Toyota Vitz Taxicab, invaded the house of the complainants claiming to be operatives from National Security.

Prosecution said the accused persons robbed the complainants of their personal effects, including 14 assorted android phones, five assorted laptop computers, video games, iPhone 13, and iPhone X-Max.

“They also demanded GHS2,000,” the Prosecutor said.

Prosecution said due to the complainants’ inability to provide the GHS2,000, “the gang” apprehended one of the complainants into a taxi and drove him to Madina and made away with their booty.

The accused persons, who were driven by Nyame in a vehicle with registration number GS 9903-21, allegedly went to Ayensu Estate again for another operation.

They were, however, nabbed by some youth of Oyibi.

Some of the accused persons escaped.

During investigations, one of the complainant’s iPhone Xs-Max was found in Arhin’s bag and same was retrieved and handed over to the Police as evidence of their involvement in the robbery.