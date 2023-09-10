Tunisia and Mali table Illegal immigration for discussion

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar met with visiting Malian Minister of Malians Abroad and African Integration Mossa Ag Attaher on Friday to discuss the issue of illegal immigration and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the Sahel and Sahara region, as well as measures to address illegal immigration, according to a statement from the Tunisian foreign ministry.

Ammar expressed his sincere thanks to the Malian authorities for their readiness to cooperate with Tunisia in finding solutions for the return of illegal immigrants under the best conditions.

The ministers also discussed cooperation prospects in economy and trade, higher education, health, and professional training, the statement added.