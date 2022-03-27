Two drivers arrested for ferrying illegal immigrants in Tanzania

Tanzanian police on Sunday arrested two drivers after they were found ferrying 20 illegal immigrants.

Creti Mumwi, Songwe regional immigrations officer, said the drivers were arrested in Mbozi district while in transit from the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He said the drivers were carrying the illegal immigrants, from Ethiopia and Somalia, in two trucks that were transporting cargo to the DRC.

Mumwi said the drivers, both Tanzanian nationals, will be charged with human trafficking. Enditem