Two Foundations fete children in Agbogbloshie

The Grace and Smiles Foundation and Smile Wide Foundation, both philanthropic organisations, have supported some vulnerable children and mothers in Agbogbloshie in the Greater Accra Region.

The Grace and Smiles Foundation has in the past supported children with educational materials and medical suppliers among others to orphanages as part of its annual Christmas Project.

The annual project is aimed at putting smiles on the faces of children in selected communities, orphanages, and educational centres.

The Agbogbloshie outreach, which took place at the World Community Churches International, Bethel Assembly, saw scores of children served with hot meals, water, and drinks.

In all, over 500 persons received items worth GH¢ 11,000.00 from both Foundations with other philanthropists also donating clothing, shoes, bags, biscuits, candies, exercise books, pencils, soaps, and drinks in support of the Project.

As part of the celebrations, activities such as Bible quiz, dancing and singing competitions, and balloon games were organised with winners awarded.

Also, insecticide-treated bed nets were given to all mothers, including pregnant women after some engagement on malaria.



Mr Isaac Nana Eshun, Ghana Partner for “Grace and Smiles,” said: “I am happy seeing the smiles on their faces as they receive these goodies. It is a testament that we can all make the world a better place if we extend a helping hand to others.”

Madam Beatrice Senadju, Founder, Smile Wide Foundation, said the donations were designed to make the people have a sense of belonging in society and to give them a new lease on life.

She said, the Christmas Project was an annual event, which formed part of their social responsibility to society.

Madam Senadju, noted that both Foundations were looking forward to undertaking bigger projects and impacting the lives of rural dwellers through skills development and training.



The Grace and Smiles Foundation, a UK Registered Charity, was founded in 2016 by Mrs Clara Pieterson, to meet specific needs in deprived communities in Ghana, West Africa.