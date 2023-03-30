Two Military Helicopters Collide Over Kentucky During Training

Two military helicopters have collided during a training mission over the US state of Kentucky, media reported on Thursday, citing an army spokeswoman.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, The New York Times said.

According to the spokeswoman, the aircraft in question were two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

There is no information yet on the status of the crew members.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed information about the incident.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available,” Beshear said on Twitter.

Local radio station WKDZ reported several fatalities from the crash.