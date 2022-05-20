Two motorbikes crashed with trailer in Tumu, one dead

An accident involving two motorbikes and a trailer truck in Tumu, has left one person dead and one other injured after the truck ran over the deceased in Tumu.

Both riders of the motorbikes were conveyed to the Tumu Government Hospital where Mumuni Nuru aged 16, a tractor mate, was confirmed dead while Ali Sofo, one of the riders was responding to treatment at the same facility.

A Police report copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tumu, said that on May 16, 2022, at about 1230 hours, “the Tumu Police received information that two motorbikes were involved in an accident at the frontage of the GCB Bank, Tumu.”

The report said, “When the Police got to the accident scene a Honda motorbike with registration number M-17-NR 174, an unregistered motorbike, and a MAN Diesel Trailer truck with registration number GY 1684-21 were seen parked.”

It said Police investigations revealed that the two motorbikes collided when one made a wrongful over-taking, which dragged one of the victims under the moving vehicle and the other into a nearby gutter.

A postmortem examination on the body said Mumuni Nuru died as a result of traumatic brain injury.

The deceased had since been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic tradition, while the motorbikes had been impounded at the Police Station to assist in investigations.

The deceased Mumuni Nuru, came from Ouagadougou in the Burkina Faso as a migrant worker who found himself employment as a mate of a tractor three months ago.

Some eyewitnesses blamed the accident on the narrow nature of the Tumu town roads whilst others blamed it on the absence of speed romps on the roads.