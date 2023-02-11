Two thieves granted GH¢80k bail

An Accra Circuit Court Friday granted a GH₵ 80, 000.00 bail with three sureties each to two persons for allegedly stealing and possession of narcotics.

The accused persons are: Mr Prince Andoh, aka Lollypork, and Godstime Kelvin.

They were also charged for conspiracy to commit crime.

The court presided over by Mrs. Susana Eduful ordered that each surety of the accused persons be two direct family members and one public servant, who earned not less than GHC 2,000.00 a month and not necessarily family member.

The court did not take their pleas.

The case is adjourned to March 28,2023

The prosecution, led by Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, said the complainant, Comfort Okuokor Amon, was a trader in Tilapia business and resided at Teshie 1st Junction.

The prosecution said Andoh, 26, and unemployed and Kelvin, 23, and a Nigerian National, lived together at Teshie 1st Junction and neighbors to the complainant.

It said on February 7, 2023, at about 16:30 hours, the complainant returned home after work, took her bath, and hid all sales made for that day amounting at GH₵ 60,000.00 in her Kitchen wardrobe, locked the doors and left to church.

The prosecution said the complainant returned from church, opened her door, and met the rooms ransacked around 19:00hours and noticed that the plastic ceiling in her bedroom had been damaged and her slate roof broken, all valued at GH₵ 1,200.00.

It said the complainant checked her kitchen wardrobe for the money but could not find it and then confronted some children around her house and was told that after she had left the house, both accused persons came in.

The Prosecution said Andoh was allegedly seen on the roof of the complainant.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused persons were arrested for investigations.

It said in the course of investigations, the Police retrieved a pink polythene bag and a rubber bottle containing dried leaves substance suspected to be Indian Hemp from the room of the accused persons.

The prosecution said Andoh allegedly admitted ownership of the exhibit in the bottle but told the Police that the exhibit in the pink polythene bag belonged to Kelvin.