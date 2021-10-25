Two year groups of SEKCO to construct borehole and washrooms for School

The 1981 and 1991 Year Groups of the Sekondi College (SEKCO), are constructing an ultra-modern washroom and a mechanized borehole respectively for the school.

At a Sod-Cutting ceremony as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations, spokesperson for the 1981 group, Mr.James Aidoo said the project was estimated at a cost of GHc68, 000.00 and the gesture was an appreciation to their alma mater for what they stood for in life.

Mr.Aidoo assured the school that the year group would continue to give back to the school to make it better than what they came to meet it.

The 1991 Year Group also cut the tape for the construction of a mechanized borehole as a provision of water storage facility for the Boys’ Dormitory.

Cutting the tape to commence the project, President of the 1991 Year Group, Mr.Ambrose Edward Tsegah said after 30 years of leaving the school, the borehole would serve the house and as source of water supply to irrigate their farmland under and the “smart Agricultural project” in the school.