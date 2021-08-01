Uganda forms committee to study efficacy of agriculture inputs after public outcry

Uganda on Monday formed a special committee to investigate the efficacy of agrochemicals, acaricides and other agriculture inputs following a public outcry.

Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze told reporters that the outcome of the committee, which is comprised of eminent scientists, will inform the next course of action by the government.

“Whereas application of agrochemicals in agriculture has several benefits which range from yield increase of agricultural crops and soil fertility to pest management, crop protection and increased productivity in the livestock subsector, over the past decade, there have been growing concerns on the low levels of efficacy of some of the available agrochemicals and acaricides in Uganda,” the minister said.

He said the 11-member committee will assess the inefficiency problem, including the prevalent drivers, and propose viable interventions toward the issues of quality and the regulatory frameworks of agrochemicals and agro-inputs.

The committee will report back in 90 days, Tumwebaze said.

According to official figures, agriculture is Uganda’s major economic sector, employing the vast majority of the country’s population. Enditem