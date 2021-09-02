UK supports Ghana with £250,000 to bolster its security system.

Two weeks after UK-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Ghana, the UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge has arrived in Accra for a two-day visit to the country.



Ghana’s long-term prosperity is central to the UK-Ghana partnership and security and stability is essential to the country’s growth.

Together the UK and Ghana are partnering to tackle shared threats through a new Ministerial security dialogue, law enforcement partnerships and peer-to-peer training.



To strengthen the UK-Ghana security partnership Minister Duddridge will use his visit to announce a further £250,000 to fund four vital security and stability projects that will bolster Ghana’s capability to combat threats.

This funding is in addition to the existing £1 million of UK funding to support the country’s counter-terrorism capability.



Arriving in Ghana, UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge MP, said: “Ghana’s stability is essential for growth and prosperity in both Ghana and across West Africa. Through our flagship Conflict, Stability and Security Fund we are launching four new projects in Ghana worth £250,000 to support the ongoing safety and stability on the northern border.



“The UK is clear that it is in our shared interest to support a strong, and peaceful Ghana, both now and in the years ahead, and our new package of support will empower communities, the country’s security agencies and civil society organisations to continue to uphold stability along the border, across the country and within the region.”



These new four security and stability projects will:



· Grow the capacity of Ghana’s national crisis response model;

· Provide specialists to help deliver Ghana’s nationwide security exercise;

· Fund the important work of on-the-ground civil society organisations through STAR Ghana Foundation working directly with communities across the country that are most vulnerable to insecurity.



During his visit, Minister Duddridge will meet with key partners and stakeholders including honourable Ministers, leaders in Ghana’s art and tourism sectors, as well as representatives from business and industry. The Minister will also visit Accra’s iconic Christiansburg castle, tour Gallery 1957 and meet British-Ghanaian diaspora driving business and innovation in Ghana.



Minister Duddridge last visited Ghana in January where he attended His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Presidential Inauguration, met virtually with His Excellency Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia during the recent UK-Ghana Business Council held in June this year and finally met His Excellency President Akufo-Addo with other senior officials and honourable Ministers during the recent Global Education Summit held in London in July.

· The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) was launched in 2015 and has transformed the way the UK responds to conflict and fragility overseas. It enables 12 government departments and agencies to address security priorities in a collaborative way.

· The £250,000 will fund four projects:

£100,000 for STAR Ghana Foundation –

§ Working with government bodies to support the implementation of the Sustainable Peace, Security and Development in Northern Ghana; § Bring together central and regional governments, traditional and religious leaders and civil society at the upcoming a Northern Development Summit; § Identify and work with key stakeholders and civil society organisations in northern Ghana to test new ways of addressing the root causes of conflict and insecurity. This will be on the ground-community based work.

£30,000 to develop Standard Operating Procedures for policing to deliver emergency response capability and interoperability between police counter-terrorism unit and other units within the service; £50,000 to provide UK specialist support to help deliver Ghana’s nationwide security exercise; £70,000 to strengthen Ghana’s national crisis response model within the Ministry of National Security.



·Established in 2018, the UK-Ghana Business Council (UKGBC) functions as a high-level forum to promote bilateral relations and strategic partnerships between Ghanaian private sector and UK counterparts. Promoting trade and investment for the mutual benefit of each nation and enhancing economic growth.



· On Wednesday 18 August the shipment of 249,000 UK-donated AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Accra. These vital vaccines have been deployed across Ghana, reaching those most in need.

