The Upper West Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress has congratulated Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on his election as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

According to the party, the fountain of knowledge, experience and wisdom that Mr Bagbin embodied relative to good governance and local and international parliamentary practice, made him well baked and a safe pair of hands to man the legislative arm of government.

The congratulatory message contained in a press release signed by Mr Prosper Puo-ire, the Regional Communications Officer of NDC, copied to the media, noted that Mr Bagbin was the right choice for the position.

“There could not have been any better choice for the coveted position of speaker,” the statement said.

“The candour with which he makes his submissions on the floor of parliament, the propriety with which he espouses his thoughts, the impartiality with which he attends to national assignments, and the humility with which he is opened to listen to even his opponents makes him far more peerless in occupying this venerable position,” it stressed.

“We, therefore, nurse no iota of doubt that he will acquit himself brilliantly and to the satisfaction of all who have reposed this confidence in him.”

The statement said it was instructive to note that, the elevation of Mr Bagbin to the position of Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament made him the first-ever Speaker from Northern Ghana.

It said, “This is another landmark for Northern Ghana in general and the Upper West in particular.

“While we warmly congratulate the new speaker for a significant feat chalked, we wish to warmly appreciate the Leader and Standard Bearer of the NDC, Mr John Dramani Mahama.”

The statement also lauded the National Executive Committee of the Party and the NDC Majority Caucus in parliament led by what it termed erudite majority leader Mr Haruna Iddrisu, for nominating Mr Bagbin.

It said, “The NDC Majority Caucus’ dexterity, resilience and unflinching commitment to defending our sacred parliamentary procedures from being desecrated, yielded this desirable outcome and we wish to commend them for upholding the sanctity of parliament as the bastion of our democracy.”

It noted that as a party, they were very optimistic that, the sweet victory chalked by Mr Bagbin was an ice breaker to a series of victories the NDC anticipated from several parliamentary seats that were being challenged and more particularly, the Presidential election petition that was before the Supreme Court.

It expressed the hope that God would illuminate Mr Bagbin’s path and imbue him with divine wisdom and understanding to steer the affairs of the 8th parliament to the end.