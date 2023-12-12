Urgent Challenge, Especially to Muslims

In this world of varying levels of challenges, we should pray for the least challenges that ease big to biggest challenges.

Luckily, I consider this challenge a minor challenge that requires very little time and money to the average reader and those called upon. The book of the century, called Juts Quhr-aahn is ready, but needs verifiers (editors) and funding for the first badge of printing. To those who are unfamiliar with the term ‘Juts Quhr-aahn’ , it is a special book, designed to guarantee learning the Quhr-aahn in Arabic within months, including new techniques. Regardless of how great the techniques are, the content must be accurate to produce perfect readers+. Then the average and even below average person will submit, which is lower than believing.

A largely truthful author like me can make every ‘wild’ claim, but the humility to invite verifiers (editors) means I am a perfectionist and desire only perfection for my true fans and even would be lower or resort fans. Whether or not you believe my claims, you should pray for it to be true and accept the challenge towards proving me right and/or helping me perfect it. Since the content of the Quhr-aahn is largely agreed upon, there is no room for cheating or much debating on the aspect of reading or reciting. The debate can only be on interpretation, and Juts Quhr-aahn will not include interpretation, just a modern form of English Translation and other non-debatable learning aids.

Verifiers or Editors: An ordinary book will have one editor and very few books will have two to three editors. Since the book is super special, we are planning to have over one thousand editors (verifiers) in unprecedented ways and techniques of editing, and within a week. Many of my loved ones often asked me if I have an editor for the book, perhaps due to their love for perfection or understanding of how important editors are. Since the book is written in a new semi-language called Juts, then all my editors must be my students for hours, then proceed to confirm if it is one hundred percent accurate, or identify where they suspect errors. This means potential requirements is humility to learn rules; ability to read Latin alphabets (ABC); Ability to read traditional Arabic and the whole Quhr-aahn, or at least a big chunk of it; and willingness to spend at least three hours, preferably at least nine hours on their assigned portions.

Assigned portions: If you choose one great scholar for editing such a slightly lengthy book, it may take months and may still miss potential errors, at least compare to one thousand editors or verifiers. So I have divided the Quhr-aahn into twelve parts to represent the twelve months, for the purpose of this special editing and beyond. The book will clearly tell you which chapters are referred to as January (set 1), February (set 2), etc and that can be crucial for the non-registered verifiers, as their assigned portions, based on birth month or week. Every portion will have an estimated normal reading of two to three hours. You are born in June and non-registered verifier, then set six is your primary task to read one to three times, then move on to as many sets as you can. Non-registered verifiers can be up to nine thousand folks. Registered verifiers will be around one thousand folks and may be assigned a set that may not correspond to their month of birth. If we coincidentally have at least fifty editors in every set, then we will proceed based on birth month. However, if we do not have enough July borns for set seven as example, then it makes sense to re-assign some people towards that set.

Who can be registered verifiers: I will prefer the teachers and ex-teachers of the Quhr-aahn as the most preferred verifiers. Yes, I am appealing to the ministry of Education to at least forward this crucial information to all teachers, including non-Quhr-aahnic teachers who may switch subjects or for other reasons. It would have been great if the government could help pre-purchase the book for at least some of these teachers and urge or even command them to comply with me and my team. Since governments are often slow to act on many good to great things, I am appealing to such teachers to gratefully pre-purchase the book at Timbooktoo Bookshop, in Fajara-Bakau of the Gambia. Since some of you have been making money through the Quhr-aahn for years and may have children who may benefit from this book, I think it is normal to spend time and money on the books, as fore-runners (pioneers). The heavenly blessings will be for God to decide, but among the special earthly blessings for registered verifiers are: 1. A reward of three hundred dollars for first prize, the verifier who discovers the most errors; second prize two hundred dollars, and third prize is one hundred dollars. Any tie will be split by the winners. 2. Verifiers will get one-hundred percent refund of their paid amount ($20 or thousand dalasis) if the book happens to have intolerable errors, which is pegged at over one-thousand errors of as little as one letter. Example where I wrote (rihz-quh-uuhh) and it should have read (rihz-quh-huhh), despite being one letter error that can be whitened and rectified with a pen; it will still count as one error. Since the book is of over one million characters, one thousand errors means way less than one percent and about one to two errors or corrections per page. 3. Registered verifiers will enjoy all offers to the general public, including fifty percent refund within a month for any reason, as long as the book is in reasonable condition. If you or your child pour tea, tore up pages etc, then we cannot accept return on such books. However, if there happens to be even just ten errors in the first print and you still prefer the second print or your money back, then we will exchange or refund fifty percent of the paid amount. Suppose any error exists in the first print, we will issue a free rectification that may satisfy the tolerable. I am so confident it will be error free, I refer to the potential editors as verifiers.

How to be a registered verifier: To be a registered verifier, you must register with identified government representative or Jarga Kebba Gigo through whatsapp and be accepted with detailed conditions. You simply write to whatsapp 220 3787 999 or the one government provides: My name is Modou Jallow or xyz; born in the month of July; knows how to read the whole Quhr-aahn or from chapter xyz to 114; I work as Quhr-aahnic teacher in xyz town or village; and I am interested in joining the verification team. I will pre-purchase the book at Timbooktoo or through you; or although I have the qualifications, I cannot afford the book at the moment, but will love to participate if you, Africel, Qcell, Gigo construction, Torodo Construction, or anyone can loan or purchase the book for me. All will get a reply, but not everyone may be accepted. You will also get a sample form or format of reporting errors. Beside your necessary details of identification and total suspected errors , you will have about four to five columns or spaces of reporting: chapter 25, verse 10, word Zah-lih-kah should be Zahh-lih-kah – missing a ‘h’ or should remove a ‘w’ or xyz. Then you can add comments or suggestions in a column, at the end of a line or whole page. Such a format will help us rectify even one thousand potential errors within hours and print towards billions, or at least millions. Then I will come on TV, demonstrate new teaching methods and uplift billions of people, through the mighty blessings of the Lord.

Who else can be a registered Verifier We have thousands of Lebanese or Arab origin in the Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria, and beyond. So you can register as an individual or group. Similarly, just follow the guidelines given to the school teachers. If the Arab origin Association, teachers union or xyz of Senegal think it is a great idea and want to help, they can contact their folks. ‘we want to pre-purchase ten, hundred, or thousand copies and help ascertain it is error free. Imam Baba Leigh of the Gambia was among the ones many people named as potential editor, but does he have the love, courage, and time to help transform ways of teaching the Quhr-aahn? He and other Imams who know Latin alphabet should not only participate, but announce at their Friday Sermons: ‘There is a largely truthful guy who has written a Quhr-aahn that needs to be verified and tested; those of you who qualify as verifiers should do so, but also those of you who want to learn the Quhr-aahn or teach your kids faster… You have every reason to take the limited reasonable offer as a perfect book, or research funding towards perfecting it, or should only good Christians (the lovers of knowledge) spend on books than average Muslims do? It is limited in the sense that we have no plans to print more than ten thousand books in the first badge; so if the Gambian teachers take one thousand copies, Arab Gambians one thousand, Senegalese Teachers or xyz one thousand, then the general public only have about seven thousand left to scramble upon, as pioneering supporters. Suppose the so-called professionals and Arabs refuse initial support, then one to ten thousand of the general public will get the opportunity.

Timbooktoo as Guarantor or Medium: Some People may not trust Jarga kebba Gigo to refund their monies in the case of lack of satisfaction; but if you pay at Timbooktoo bookshop, the largest bookshop in the Gambia, then what other excuse can the devil whisper to you? We will not give Jarga one dollar of your monies, instead we will pay the printers directly to ascertain enough books are printed. We will send you a text to collect your book or group deliver to school or xyz. The one month satisfaction will be honored, we will stamp and refund monies where need be. Since the conditions are public and Timbooktoo will not like to lose customers, then you are safe. Only the first ten thousand pre-purchasing customers get such guarantees; so those who buy after will have to keep their books even if not satisfied, unless some other agreements are made.

Ordinary Buyers: It is not wise to ever think that the government and big companies should always initiate or support a great cause, especially where ordinary folks can participate. Some of you can spend thousands on clothes, musical shows, Quhr-aahnic readings, annual religious ceremonies, etc, but this book is a much higher blessing and waiting for others to help kick-start it is a shameful position. You should gladly calculate for your family, but also for other groups you or your children may belong to. Ihqrah or learn is the first word for a reason, and generations of Muslims misinterpreting and under-interpreting it contribute to the questionable conditions of many Muslims+ around the world. The word includes up to research and how many of you ever funded or participated in a research at what level? If I told you I needed money to stay away from traditional work for months or years to write a better Quhr-aahn for non-Arabs, that is one level that will require thousands. After getting the basic progress, that is a higher level, and I openly called for private verification that government, companies, and individuals never responded to. God responded and gave me both the knowledge and courage towards perfection. Now that the book is ready and He has inspired a public verification system, then when I stand on TV and make presentations, you and your children should be having the book, learning along and telling others your experience. Depending on your income, pre-purchase at least one book; it gives you first opportunities in different ways and the Lord knows every whisper you may have to support or refuse to. Pressure the school your children goes to, and participate with or without them.

Public and Private Schools: We have lamented how governments are often slow to embracing new great blessings, so private schools must try beyond the Gambia. Arabic Leaning Schools have more reasons to have at least their teachers participate as verifiers. However, SBEC or xyz of the Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, or xyz have the obligation to check my example and be pioneers towards positive change. Not only can you offer some form of partial payment for your teachers on pre-purchasing this special book, but you can also write to parents: ‘We are seriously considering switching to Juts Quhr-aahn as our official Arabic book’, you may pre-purchase, or at least start saving for it’. By being the first to support and embrace a change will earn you bragging rights in history, and add potential customers.

When you can say, at least seventy five percent of our eight year olds or grade xyz can read any chapter of the Quhr-aahn through Juts Quhr-aahn; other schools will follow and God will have to specially reward the pioneers of any good, as per deeper understanding of ch.56. Beside other private schools following your lead, then government will become a believer or at least a submitter; then parents who sent or sending their children to super traditional way of learning the Quhr-aahn will learn it is an obsolete way, then switch lanes. Again, then God may count you as ‘co-rescuer’ of child-slaves that are allowed and encouraged by terrible governments like the Gambia and Senegal+, through actions, refusing to arrest the culprits, refusing to partner up with me at what levels; encouraging the inefficient way through things like the verifiable National Development Plan (NDP) of the Gambia. Of course our officials will offer excuses, but none of them will send their children to those horrible schools. How many Ministers, permanent secretaries, etc will pre-purchase or buy how many at what level or time? If you expect the poor teacher or xyz should fund the research or verification stage before you buy, then many of you are parasites with echoing claims of the importance of research and development (R&D), but what percentage of your personal monies and each ministry goes towards Research and Development, and awards at what stage? Government will ultimately have no option, but to accept God has helped me and they refuse timely partnership for reasons best known to God.

Although every customer will be given a receipt and recorded, please keep your receipts for other possible benefits I do not want to mention. You can pre-purchase for $20 or D1000, which will get you not just Juts Quhr-aahn, but a very clear translation as well, a semi-reading ‘dictionary’, and other special aids. We cannot confirm if we will add the traditional Arabic version, as promised, because we want the Juts version to have enough space for comfortable reading. Dividing a page into three may not be ideal for Juts and many folks have the traditional Arabic version anyway. Also families, friends, and fans: I will prefer you pre-purchasing this book for self and others, more than coming to my wedding or other ceremonies. After investing thousands of dollars on other money making ventures, God re-inspired me about this mighty project . So I had to leave everything and worked so hard all these past months towards this great achievement . First, He tested me on doing it for humanitarian reasons, then later showed me how He may enrich me through it and help me fulfill other important changes around the world. Accordingly, I expect you to divert that Christmas gift or xyz towards funding for the printing of the first badge of this marvelous book. You cannot claim I should consider you as family, friend, or top fan if I become a billionaire or millionaire, but you refuse to help me or yourself on a very needed level of a book. So regardless if I personally urge you or not, go pre-purchase one, ten, hundred, or Thousand books at Timbooktoo. Let us stop the love of only wishes, and embrace more partnerships in the world of learning and working. African culture is sadly leaning on fun, play, or even abusive partnerships, but life and my philosophy highlight why our thoughts, words, and actions must significantly include enough learning and working. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An activist and Transformer.