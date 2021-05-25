Congo
Congo

The Nyiragongo volcano, located not far from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)’s border with Rwanda, started to erupt on Saturday, spewing lava that headed towards the border with Rwanda.

The eruption stopped on Sunday morning, leaving at least 32 dead and thousands displaced.

Here is a timeline of the Nyiragongo volcano eruption:

May 25:

— The death toll linked to the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the northeastern province of North Kivu of the DRC rose to 32 and is likely to further rise, the DRC authorities said.

— Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the loss of life saddens the UN chief and that Guterres expressed his deepest sympathies to the government and people of the DRC.

May 24:

— DRC Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said 15 people were killed while fleeing the threats of lava.
— Rwanda’s Emergency Management Ministry said Thousands of residents from the DRC seeking refuge in Rwanda were on their way back home.

May 23:

— A lava flow reached the airport of the DR Congo’s eastern city of Goma after the eruption of the nearby Mount Nyiragongo volcano. Authorities announced evacuation plans.

— Around 3,000 people fled Goma for neighbouring Rwanda as the city was illuminated with orange flames.
— Gilbert Habyarimana, mayor of Rwanda’s Rubavu district, which borders eastern DRC, called upon its residents to stay calm.
— The lava flow stopped at around 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on the outskirts of Goma,
— Habyarimana said residents who fled to Rwanda started returning home while some were still in Rwanda.

May 22:

— The Nyiragongo volcano burst into activity at around 7 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).

