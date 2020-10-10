President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to voters in the Upper West Region to vote massively for him in the December polls based on his remarkable track record.

He said in 2016 he came to solicit their support with promises but this time he was back asking for their support based on his track record with regards to development.

President Akufo-Addo made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on Wa Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Waala Kingdom, as part of his two-day working visit to the Upper West Region.

He said the Government’s three-and-half years’ record in the region was almost at par with that of the many years in office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and, therefore, appealed to the chiefs and people to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in office to develop the region and the country at large.

Responding to some development requests by Wa Naa Pelpuo about the dualisation of the road from Bamahu to the Wa Airport, President Akufo-Addo said the request would soon be granted as the Ministry of Roads and Highways had almost completed the design.

He said the Ministry was also looking at how to compensate all those who would be affected by the project and that would soon be resolved to pave way for its commencement.

President Akufo-Addo described as genuine the demand to upgrade the Wa Municipality to a metropolis and the need for more hostels and lecture halls for the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies and the Wa Technical University.

He said Ministry of Education, through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), was seriously considering that and would soon do the needful.

President Akufo-Addo also introduced Hajia Humu Awudu, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Wa Central, to the chiefs and asked for their support to enable her to wrest the seat from the NDC.

He said Hajia Humu had been working with them at the Party Headquarters and he could attest to her commitment to duty, adding that “if you vote for her to come to Parliament, we will work with her to bring the needed development to the Wa Central Constituency – I promise.”

“Alhaji Rashid Pelpuo is my friend but he has kept long in Parliament and we need to change him so that a female in the person of Hajia Humu can also represent you in Parliament.”

“Wa Naa I’m telling you, if he comes to visit you, tell him I said he has kept long in Parliament and should give way for someone else to represent the people.”

The Wa Naa commended President Akufo-Addo for rising above politics of insults and embarking on idea-based campaign to woo electorates and wished him well come December 7.