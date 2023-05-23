Voting underway in Kumawu to replace late MP

Polls have officially opened in the Kumawu Constituency to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP) following the passing of the former MP, Mr. Philip Basoah.

Over 33,000 registered voters are expected to take part in the by-election in 75 polling stations across the constituency.

People are already in queues at various centres to exercise their franchise in an election which has attracted leading members of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the constituency.

There are adequate security presence at all the centres visited so far where representatives of only the NDC and NPP could be seen monitoring the exercise.

Four candidates including two independent candidates are seeking to replace the late MP who was buried on Saturday.

They are Ernest Yaw Anim of the NPP, Akwasi Amankwaa, representing the NDC, and the two independent candidates who bear the same name, Kwaku Duah.

The first Kwaku Duah who contested the late MP in the 2020 election is widely seen as a threat to the NPP candidate having polled over 11,000 votes as against 14,000 garnered by Basoah in that election.

Kumawu has received a massive facelift on its internal roads in the last few weeks.