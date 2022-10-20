Wassa Amenfi East Local taskforce grabs four illegal miners

A local taskforce, led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), of Wassa Amenfi East, Mr Frederick Korankye, has arrested and grabbed four illegal miners caught mining in River Mamie.

The team from Wassa Afransie also destroyed three Chanfang machines and other equipment.

The suspects are Mathew Agbo, 32, Albert Gbetsi, 24, Kelvyn Agbeshi, 24 and Francis Kponyo, 38, who have been detained at the Wassa Akropong police station for further action.

Mr Korankye told reporters that as the chairman of the Municipal Security Council, he decided to set up a local taskforce in communities within his jurisdiction to help end illegal mining.

“I adopted this strategy because the military and the police have done their best but these recalcitrant persons who have been destroying our water bodies and forest reserves return to work when they proceed to other areas”, he explained.

The MCE commended the various teams, which have been patrolling their communities and beyond for the good work and encouraged them to continue to protect the environment.

Mr Korankye warned those engaged in illegal mining in the Municipality to stop their activities else the team would come after them.