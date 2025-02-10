Water Supply Restored in Ho After Extended Crisis

Ghana Water Limited has finally restored water to Ho and its surrounding communities following an extended crisis caused by the breakdown of the Kpeve headworks pump.

The repair work, which included the installation of a new pump head, marks the end of a month-long ordeal during which residents were forced to rely on private tankers amid soaring prices.

The swift resolution of the crisis is largely credited to Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, who has only recently assumed office. Known for his hands-on approach, Minister Gunu visited the facility several times and coordinated closely with key stakeholders to find a lasting solution. His efforts have not only brought relief to households and businesses but have also eased the burden on health facilities and local vendors who had been struggling with the erratic water supply.

Residents expressed their gratitude for the restored service, yet many also voiced concerns about the aging infrastructure. “We’re happy to have water back, but we urgently need new equipment to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” one local trader remarked. Despite the recent repairs, challenges remain; the current production capacity of the Kpeve headworks stands at 11,000 cubic meters per day, significantly lower than the daily demand of 30,000 cubic meters. Minister Gunu indicated that an investment of about $52 million is required to expand the facility’s capacity—a sum that highlights the pressing need for long-term infrastructural upgrades.

In a further bid to address the water shortage, Minister Gunu, alongside Ghana Water Limited’s chief manager Ing. Francis Larmtey, inspected a promising borehole in Klefe. Although the water there is salty, experts are expected to assess its quality and explore possibilities for mechanizing its supply to serve Klefe township and parts of the Ho municipality.

This restoration marks a critical first step in alleviating a crisis that began in early January 2025, when the pump’s intermittent breakdown forced residents to hunt for water, often at exorbitant prices. While the immediate relief is welcomed, the incident underscores the broader challenges facing Ghana’s water infrastructure and the urgent need for sustained investment to meet growing demand.