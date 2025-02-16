Western Ghana Cracks Down on Illegal Mining and Logging in Forest Reserves

Authorities in Ghana’s Western Region have launched a renewed offensive against illegal miners and loggers encroaching on protected forest reserves, with a top forestry official vowing to root out environmental destruction “without fear or favor.”

The warning follows a recent raid in the Nueng South Forest Reserve, where nine suspects were arrested and mining equipment, including excavators and water-pumping Chanfan machines, were destroyed.

Nana Kwabena Poku Bosompim, the newly appointed Western Regional Forestry Commission Manager, delivered a blunt message to offenders during a public address: “If you are engaged in illegal mining or logging, abandon these sites now.” His remarks, made at a staff send-off ceremony in Takoradi, signal a hardening stance against activities blamed for devastating Ghana’s forests and water bodies. “It’s deeply troubling to see forests stripped bare for parochial gains,” Bosompim said. “We will enforce the law to the letter—zero tolerance.”

The crackdown comes amid reports of resurgent illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, in ecologically sensitive areas. Bosompim cited the Minerals and Mining Act (Act 900), which prohibits mining in forest reserves, as the legal backbone of the Commission’s efforts. But enforcement, he stressed, requires more than raids. He called for a coordinated strategy involving traditional leaders, local government officials, and residents to safeguard the region’s green cover. “Protecting these forests isn’t just our duty—it’s a legacy for future generations,” he said.

Collaboration with Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and traditional rulers forms a key pillar of the plan. Many communities, however, remain divided over the issue. While environmentalists applaud the push, some locals argue that poverty and unemployment drive miners toward illegal activities. “These operations provide livelihoods,” admitted Kofi Ansah, a youth leader in a nearby village. “But what good is money if our rivers turn toxic and our farms wither?”

The Nueng South operation underscores the scale of the challenge. Despite periodic crackdowns, well-equipped miners often return to cleared sites within weeks. Observers say corruption and limited resources hamper sustained enforcement. “Destroying machinery is a start, but prosecuting financiers is crucial,” noted environmental activist Efua Sutherland. “The real bosses rarely face consequences.”

For now, Bosompim’s team remains focused on deterrence. Satellite monitoring and community tip-offs will bolster patrols, he said, while public campaigns aim to rally grassroots support. As Ghana grapples with losing over 60% of its forest cover since 1900, the Western Region’s fight offers a microcosm of a national crisis—one where love for the land clashes with the lure of quick profit.

“This isn’t just about laws,” Bosompim added. “It’s about choosing survival over destruction.” Whether his words translate into lasting change, however, hinges on a question haunting many resource-rich nations: Can political will outmuscle the relentless demand for gold and timber?