What is The Future Like For Isaac Dogboe?

New Cuban champion Robeisy Raminez has indicated that he is not interested in giving Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe a rematch after the latter lost on points in their action packed bout for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Featherweight Championship at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Oklahoma, USA.

Ghanaian boxing fans are now asking what the future would be for their idol who is the highest rated boxer from the boxing nation.

Ghana is always proud to be called a boxing nation for producing 10 world champions in the past, but currently there is no potential world titlist, though there are a few rising stars.

Isaac Dogboe, 28 has been the hope and now that he lost the chance to become a two times world champion, the question everyone is asking is about his future.

However, ‘The Royal Storm’ as he is known is not giving up. He apologized to his fans and admirers for the defeat and promised that he will certainly return, maybe fight for another belt in the same division.

Meanwhile, Joet Gonzalez who is rated by the various bodies, whom he (Dogboe) beat before facing 29-year-old Ramirez is also calling for a rematch.

But looking at the world ratings, and the other bodies, he is only rated by the WBO, and not in the WBC, WBA or IBF.

So boxing fans are wondering how he can come back to claim another title belt.

The world boxing scene is full of politics and tricks, so if he has links, he can certainly make it as promised.

He has already indicated speaking to an official of the WBO and promotions outfit, Top Rank who has assured him of a fight by the end of the year.

Here is a list of the (March 2023) champions and contenders rated in the other world boxing bodies for the perusal of boxing fans. Ramirez who was number 2 contender in WBO is now the champion:

WBC

Champion Rey Vargas

1 Michael Conlan

2 Josh Warrington

3 Leigh Wood

4 Joet Gonzalez

5 Reiya Abe

6 Nick Ball

7 Kiko Martinez

8 Satoshi Shimizu

9 Ruben Villa

10 James Dickens

11 Lerato Dlamini

12 Ryosuke Iwasa

13 Jesse Magdanelo

14 Ryo Sagawa

15 Otabek Kholmatov

WBA

Champion Mauricio Lara

1 Otabek Kholmatov

2 Raymond Ford

3 Mirco Cuello

4 Luis Nunez

5 Leigh Wood

6 Josh Warrington

7 Jessie Magdaleno

8 Anselmo Moreno

9 Thomas Patrick Ward

10 Joet Gonzalez

11 Arnold Khegai

12 Reiya Abe

13 Brandon Benitez

14 James Dickens

15 Lisandro Barazarte

IBF

Champion Luis Lopez

1 NOT RATED

2 Kiko Martinez

3 Reiya Abe

4 Josh Warrington

5 James Dickens

6 Michael Conlan

7 Otabek Kholmatov

8 Ryo Sagawa

9 Raymond Ford

10 Lerato Dlamini

11 Arnold Khegai

12 Jordan Gill

13 Hinata Murata

14 Toshiki Shimomachi

15 Brandon Benitez

WBO

Champion Robeisy Ramirez

1 Isaac Dogboe

3 Michael Conlan

4 Arnold Khegai

5 Sergio Sanchez

6 Josh Warrington

7 Reiya Abe

8 Nick Ball

9 Joet Gonzalez

10 Ruben Villa

11 Raymond Ford

12 James Dickens

13 Brandon Benitez

14 Toshiki Shimomachi

15 Otabek Kholmatov