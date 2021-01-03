The Women in Sports Association (WISA) has today launched a new logo.

Madam Gloria Commodore, Executive Director of WISA said the logo is bright and colourful and wished all sports women a bright and colourful season.

She appealed to the general public to support and donate to the WISA CHARITIES FUND.

She hoped that the combined 2020/2021 WISA Awards will come up during the year. WISA has for the past six years been honouring distinguished sports women in Ghana.

She thanked the media for supporting WISA Activities.

From WISA Communications