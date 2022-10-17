WPL: Army Ladies draws with Thunder Queens

A 38th minute goal from Zinatu Alhassan secured an important point for Army Ladies as they held Thunder Queens to a 1-1 draw in their match day two clash of the Malta Guinness Premier League (WPL) at the El- Wak Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Also on the scoresheet for Thunder Queens was Gloria Fosuaa.

The first half began on a good note for the security side as they were presented with most goal scoring opportunities but failed to beat the defense of their opponent to get an opener.

Thunder Queens on the other hand were poised to make an early impact in the game, closing all gaps to turn the game in their favour, with Army Ladies dominating play from the start of the game.

Thunder Queens broke the defense of the security side with a long shot from Fosuaa in the 10th minute, leaving Army Ladies’ goalkeeper, Esther Sarpong in dismay as she registered her second goal of the season.

Army Ladies got into the game as a side hungry for goals, dominating the midfield with their swing play and approaching the defense of the visitors with top speed anytime they got hold of the ball.

Despite being down by a goal, Zinatu Alhassan was a delight to watch, making sure all her passes went through to her players who also kept the defense of Thunder Queens on their toes in search of an equalizer.

The defense of Thunder Queens did nothing than the job assigned to them, giving the poachers of Army Ladies no space to find the net.

After all the efforts by the visitors to defend their lead, Zinatu was right on time to recover a missed effort and maneuvered her way through the defense to slot in to put her side back in the game in the 38th minute.

Head Coach of the Army side, Francis Owusu after grabbing an equalizer, kept on ordering the Ladies to mount pressure on the visitors who were also ‘stubborn’ upfront.

From recess, the Ladies in green were dominant in play, making good use of the wings as an easy route to break the defense of Thunder Queens but the efforts of the goalkeeper was impressive to keep them on hold.

Nancy Opoku had lots of chances to net a goal for the homers but the pairing of Dorcas Agyekum and Mary Abetey was one to write home about, with high alert to thrash the efforts of the winger.

Late chances from the ladies in white were not enough for them to strike Army Ladies, who were also hoping to put the game to bed with a last minute winning goal to stretch their point margin on the table.

After an additional minute of three, centre referee, Atiadey Comfort blew her whistle to end the game on a 1-1 note.

Thunder Queens goalkeeper, Rose Teye Baah was adjudged the NASCO best player of the match.

Army Ladies would now face Super Cup champions, Faith Ladies in match day three as Thunder Queens also battle debutants, Ridge City.