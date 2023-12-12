Yennyawoso District Choir Inaugurated

The Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost has officially inaugurated its newly formed choir at a colourful ceremony held on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the Central Assembly auditorium.

In his inaugural address, the District Minister, Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu, who officiated the ceremony, underscored the importance of choir in contemporary Christian service.

With copious scriptural references, he stated: “The God, whom David sang to glorify, is still the same, therefore, there is the need for us to also sing to His glory.”

Referencing a quote by Paul Billheimer, who once said: “Satan is allergic to praise. So, where there is massive, triumphant praise, Satan is paralyzed, bound and banished,” Pastor Adubofourh Asiedu highlighted the power of music, charging the choristers to embrace commitment, dedication and discipline to sustain the choir.

He also hinted of a “Mega Praise Festival” to be held in March next year.

Known as “Jewels of Praise” the choir treated the audience to various renditions of choral tunes, which kept the gathering on their feet. They stirred the auditorium with a wonderful display of song and dance, akin to a Zulu war dance.

The Onyx Choir of Ahenema Kokoben District of The Church of Pentecost, and Deaconess Rebecca Akoto, who graced the occasion also gave riveting performances to wow the congregants at the ceremony.

As part of the event, the patrons, patronesses and executives of the choir were introduced and prayed for.

Present at the event were Mrs. Joana Amoakowaah Adubofourh Asiedu (wife of the District Minister), District Executive Committee Members, Deaconess Bernice Apraku (District Women’s Ministry Leader), Presiding Elders, among others.