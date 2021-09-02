Zambia nabs 15 Ethiopians for illegal entry

Immigration authorities in Zambia have arrested 15 Ethiopians for entering the country illegally, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 15 Ethiopians, aged between 22 and 25, were arrested in the eastern town of Chipata on Tuesday night at a border entry.

Namati Nshinka, Immigration Department Spokesperson said none of the Ethiopians had valid documents authorizing them to enter or stay in Zambia.

He added that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene while the Ethiopians will be taken to court for prosecution.

This brings the number of people arrested for immigration-related offenses from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, to 48, he added. Enditem