Zimbabwe’s adult literacy rate down slightly

Zimbabwe’s adult literacy rate stands at 93.7 percent, slightly down from 94 percent in 2017, according to preliminary results on education released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency Tuesday.

The results, which are part of the eight modules from the 2022 national housing and population census report released in July, showed that the urban literacy rate stood at 97.1 percent but the literacy rate was 91.3 percent in rural areas.

According to the report, the population aged at least 15 years, who had completed at least grade three, was classified as literate.

The literacy rate is 95.2 percent for males and 92.4 percent for females.

The second largest city of Bulawayo and Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe have the highest literacy rates of 98.9 percent and 97.5 percent, respectively.

All the country’s 10 provinces have literacy rates of above 90 percent, according to the report. Enditem