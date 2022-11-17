Zongo Communities urged to support NDC to recapture power

Mr. Ismaila Horoya Ali, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Zongo Caucus Coordinator, has asked the Muslim Communities (Zongo) to work together with the Party hierarchy to recapture power in election 2024.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema, Mr. Ali said the Zongo communities need to collaborate with the NDC to rescue the nation from the current government.

“The Zongo communities are displeased with the current government as the economic hardship is hard felt within the Zongo Communities, where life already was a struggle, and now it is worse,” he said.

He encouraged the Zongo Constituency Coordinators to map out effective strategies that would ensure victory for the party in the elections.

Mr. Ali explained that the Zongo Community needed to work hard in their various localities by becoming trustworthy.

“The NDC has huge support in the Zongo Communities because of its notable development and empowering the youth. I am going to put a practical campaign approach and partner all stakeholders in the communities to bring the party back to power,” he emphasized.

Mr Ali said the party initiated the caucus to champion the cause of inner-city dwellers and charged coordinators to help maintain the reputation of the Zongo Party.

He emphasized that the NDC had learnt its lessons and was now united, hence, its determination to mobilize the youth within the Zongo Communities to win power.