2 killed, 2 injured in buffalo attacks in Botswana

Two people were dead and another two injured in buffalo attacks recently in the northern part of Botswana, said a statement released by the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism on Thursday.

A buffalo attacked a 37-year-old Botswanan man along the Chobe riverfront in Kasane on Tuesday around 12:00 p.m. local time. The man is currently being treated at Kasane Primary Hospital for injuries to his chest and lower right leg, said the statement.

Then the buffalo headed eastward toward Chobe Junior Secondary School football grounds, where it attacked and killed a 13-year-old student near the thick bushes by the grounds.

To ensure the safety of the community, a search team, which consisted of the Department of Wildlife and Natural Parks as well as Botswana Police Services, located and killed two buffaloes behind Chobe Junior Secondary School on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the search team was also alerted to another lone buffalo near Seboba Nature and Recreational Park, where two adult men were attacked; one of them died of his injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries and was released after seeking medical attention. The buffalo was also killed.

A helicopter was used to conduct an aerial survey to see if there were any other buffaloes in Kasane and the areas between the Kasane Airport and the Chobe farms, but none were found. The ministry has deployed ground patrol teams to respond quickly if any other buffalo or other dangerous wildlife is reported in the area. Enditem