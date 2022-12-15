20TH Congregation of Methodist University Held

The Methodist University of Ghana have graduated a total of 733 students at its various levels from four respective academic faculties comprising of 525 undergraduates and 208 postgraduates.

12 awards were given to some deserving graduands for brilliant and excellent performance and includes 5 undergraduates and 7 postgraduates and interestingly it was all lady awardees.

Speaking at the congregation in Accra, the Acting Vice Chancellor of MUG, Very Rev. Professor John David Kwamina Ekem said the occasion is historic because it is celebrated within the perview of which the institution received its Presidential Charter to become a fully-fledged University.

“The University is currently awaiting final approval from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to introduce programmes in PhD in Counselling Psychology, MSc Procurement and Supply Chain Management, MA Public Policy and Governance, MSc Accounting and Finance, MA Human Resource Management and Organizational Development among others”, he said, adding that students must continue to engage management or visit the website of the University for more information on the programmes.

“As part of the drive to make the University a centre of excellence at both the national and international level, management have forged collaboration with the Kenya Methodist University, Venda University, South Africa, St. Paul’s University, Kenya, Institut de Formation CEFAT-Inter, Abidjan and Institut Universitaire d’Abidjan (IUA) Cote D’Ivoire” he stated.

On joint programmes to enhance teaching and learning, he disclosed, that the University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International University of Applied Sciences in Berlin, Germany and International Energy Training Centre in Nigeria in programmes such as CyberSecurity, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence among others.

He added that the university have consequently open to people of all walks of life and made provisions for market women, artisans among others in the non-formal sector to take advantage of the short courses introduced by the University particularly in local Ghanaian languages such as Ga, Twi and Ewe.

“Our mission as an institution of higher learning is to impart knowledge and skills for students and nurture them mentally, physically and spiritually on the basis of Christian values and principles” he said.

For his part, Most. Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, the Presiding Bishop and Chairman of the Council of MUG said the church is fervently working to assist the University in ensuring that teaching and research are given the needed resources to scale up student capacity.

He however urged graduands to exhibit the skills and knowledge acquired in their working endeavour and remind them also to keep in touch with their Alma Mater and forge close ties with the Alumni Association.

In a remark, Mr. Byran Acheampong, the Guest Speaker for the occasion congratulated management and staff of the University for their tireless effort in receiving the Presidential Charter to become a fully-fledged University and thus pleaded with government to support private universities for the significant role they play in contributing and promoting quality education within the tertiary space in the country.

Report by Ben LARYEA