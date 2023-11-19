4 killed in Boko Haram raids in Cameroon

At least one soldier and three civilians have been killed in several raids by terror group Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North Region, local and security sources said Thursday.

Militants of the group attacked a military camp in the Gabass locality of the region overnight into Thursday, killing one soldier, an army official in the region who opted for anonymity told Xinhua.

Early Thursday, the militants raided Bounderi village, killing two men and looting property, according to locals of the village.

The attack in Bounderi came barely hours after the militants killed a middle-aged man in the Tegodele locality, according to the army official.

On Wednesday, security forces arrested two members of the terror group who had come to attack farmers in their fields in Djourou village, according to the officials.

Boko Haram is stepping up raids against civilians and government forces in the region, according to security reports.