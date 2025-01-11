A-Plus Repents on Previous Stance Against Politicians Using Sirens for Traffic

Kwame Asare Obeng, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, popularly known as A-Plus, has publicly changed his stance on politicians using sirens to beat traffic.

In a recent interview on Joy FM’s “Lexis Bill on Joy FM,” A-Plus shared the story behind his change of heart.

He recounted a recent incident where he was faced with a logistical dilemma that required him to balance both attending the 92nd National Convention (Jalsa) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Gomoa Pomadze and fulfilling his parliamentary duties. This experience, he admitted, made him reconsider his previous opposition to the use of sirens by politicians.

A-Plus explained that, in a bid to manage his time effectively, he had to request a dispatch rider to assist him in bypassing traffic to meet both obligations. Reflecting on the incident, he said, “Please, I need you to take me out of this traffic and get me to the constituency now and bring me back to parliament.”

This experience, he continued, gave him a firsthand understanding of the difficulties politicians face, especially those representing constituencies located far from the capital. He cited the example of a politician with a constituency in a far-reaching location, like Paga, who may need to attend multiple functions in different areas on the same day.

A-Plus concluded that his newfound perspective would allow him to better explain to the public why many politicians rely on sirens to fulfill their duties and the challenges they face when trying to meet multiple obligations across the country.

Watch A-Plus’ interview below: