Accident at Gomoa Antseadze claims seven lives

Eight persons including an infant have been injured in an accident at Gomoa Antseadze on the Cape Coast to Accra highway in the Central Region.

Seven others; three female and four males are reported dead.

Eight others, including an infant, have sustained various degrees of injuries and have been rushed to Mankessim and St Luke Catholic Hospital at Apam for treatment.

Confirming the incident, a fire officer from the Apam District Fire Service, Ankomah Nuamah, disclosed that, the accident occurred when the driver of a sprinter Benz and another sprinter bus were racing on the road.

During the race however, the driver lost control which led to the vehicle somersaulting a number of times after which it hit a tree on the side of the road.

The Apam District Fire station received reports from an eyewitness about the accident and dispatched a rescue team to the scene.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at St Luke’s Catholic Hospital in Apam, while the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the Ghana Police for depositing at the morgue.