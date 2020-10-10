The Ghana Police Service has appealed to the various political party leaders to advise their activists and sympathizers to be law-abiding in their campaign activities towards the December 07, elections.

They should encourage them to desist from all forms of negative activities that could cause violence and plunge the nation into chaos.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Stephen Ngissah, Ejisu Divisional Police Commander, who appealed, said securing the country’s peace before, during, and after the elections was crucial for the country’s ongoing development process.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Ejisu on the recent disturbances that characterized the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Ejisu constituency.

He said the prompt response of the police helped calmed the tension which was mountainous during the primaries.

ACP Ngissah said the conduct of some party activists during election days was worrying but when the police intervened to arrest perpetrators, politicians turned round to accuse the police of intimidation.

He entreated political leaders in the Ejisu Municipality to always inform the police whenever they wanted to organize party activities to enable the police to provide them with the needed security.

ACP Ngissah warned that the police would not sit down and allow any individual or group of persons in the area to plunge the peaceful environment of residents into chaos.

He assured the people in the area that the police and other security agencies were in total control and would continue to intensify public education and security patrols to ensure peace before, during, and after the elections.