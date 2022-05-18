AfDB president says not contesting for office in Nigeria

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina on Tuesday said he is not willing to contest for an elective office in next year’s general elections in Nigeria.

The Nigerian-born Adesina said in a statement that he was rather focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.

In recent, local media reports in the most populous African country had severally linked the AfDB president to the 2023 presidential race, with a number of supporters’ groups reportedly purchasing the expression of interest and nomination forms of the Nigerian ruling party on his behalf.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will,” Adesina said, acknowledging the gesture of supporters. “I am very touched by all who have gone to the great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.”

Ahead of election fever in the country, at least 10 Nigerian ministers had resigned from the cabinet last week to pursue elective offices at the February 2023 polls. At least five of the erstwhile cabinet members are eyeing the post of president.

Last month, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also formally declared his interest in joining the presidential race.

Adesina said, however, that his current responsibilities would not allow him to accept to be considered for the country’s top job but he remained “fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa, and all the non-African shareholders of the AfDB” had given him for Africa’s development. Enditem