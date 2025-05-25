Africa Forges Governance Framework to Harness Metaverse Potential

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) and The Metaverse Institute signed a landmark agreement to establish Africa’s first governance framework for the metaverse, aiming to position the continent as a leader in immersive digital ecosystems.

The partnership, formalized in Nairobi, seeks to leverage virtual worlds for solutions in healthcare, education, climate resilience, and infrastructure development, addressing challenges deemed too costly or complex through traditional means.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the organizations will draft continent-wide policies, launch skill-building programs in virtual reality and blockchain, and oversee pilot projects across ATU’s 52 member states. ATU Secretary-General John Omo described the pact as “a historic step in our digital journey,” emphasizing the urgency to create “safe, inclusive virtual economies” for Africa’s youth, who represent nearly half of the global youth population by 2100, according to UN projections.

The metaverse’s potential is underscored by a projected $5 trillion global investment in training humanoid robots via virtual environments—a sector Africa aims to tap to bridge gaps in smart city development, medical simulations, and agricultural planning. The initiative aligns with Africa’s rapid digital growth: internet usage surged from 28.6% in 2019 to 38% in 2024, while mobile technologies contribute over 8% ($170 billion) to the continent’s GDP. However, Africa holds less than 1% of global data center capacity despite housing 18% of the world’s population.

“This partnership is critical to maximizing Africa’s global competitiveness in the digital revolution,” said Dr. Christina Yan Zhang, CEO of The Metaverse Institute. Joint working groups will convene in the coming months to draft governance standards and launch training initiatives, with a vision to realize a “digitally empowered Africa by 2063.”

As 27 mobile operators across 16 African markets roll out 5G networks, the collaboration reflects a strategic push to ensure Africa shapes—rather than follows—global technological trends, fostering inclusive growth in an era defined by virtual innovation.