Agona NDC MP Launches ‘Enapa y3 Scheme’

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East Constituency, Madam Queenstar Pokuah Sawyer, has unveiled a life-transforming initiative dubbed; “Enapa y3 Scheme,” to wit Good Caring Mother.

The unveiling ceremony held in Agona Nsaba, Central Region, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, also served as a platform for the MP to donate free cars to the NDC constituency executives.

The cars will ensure their effective day-to-day operations of the party in the constituency.

Mrs Sawyer further gave a brand new bus to the Agona East constituency executives to use for commercial purposes to support constituency activities.

The Enapa y3 Scheme, according to her, will also give vehicles to experienced drivers in the constituency who will operate on a popular scheme known as “work-and-pay.”

The aim of this scheme is also to help improve lives, and more importantly, to help the NDC sweep the votes in the constituency in the 2024 poll.

Mrs Pokuah Sawyer who is confident of retaining the Agona East seat for the party in the 2024 general election, stated that the donation of the cars formed part of her campaign promises she made to the branch executives of the NDC and to aid them effectively discharge their political activities in the constituency.

She emphasised that there was no bad blood between her and the executives.

“However, God being so good to me, l am able to get the strength and power, putting me in a good position, to donate these vehicles to my branch executives,” she said.

In this regard, Mrs Pokuah Sawyer urged the branch executives to work extra hard and put the cars to good use to achieve the purpose for which they were donated.

She stressed the need for the branch executives to go to the length and breadth of the constituency to propagate the good works done by her and for the NDC to win the 2024 poll.

She advised NDC members and supporters not to be discouraged by the continuous politics of character assassination.

According to the MP programme was in the three-fold which included the launching of Enapa y3 Scheme at Agona Nsaba, a sod-cutting for the construction of a community centre at Ninta and the inspection of an astro-turf football pitch at Agona Nantefa.

She indicated that after the unveiling of the Enapa y3 Scheme they moved to Ninta, a farming community in the Agona East for which the flag-bearer of the NDC, former President Dramani Mahama, performed the sod-cutting to commence the construction of the ultra-modern community centre for the people of Ninta.

According to him, they also moved with former President Dramani Mahama to inspect the ongoing construction of an astro-turf football pitch project for which she has personally started in Agona Nantefa, saying that the project is 45% complete.

Speaking at the programme, Mr Dramani Mahama lauded Mrs Pokuah Sawyer for being one of the female MPs on the ticket of the NDC who is very instrumental in bringing social and infrastructure developmental projects to the doorsteps of her constituents.

He thanked the Chief of Agona Nsaba, Nana Okeseku Afari Mintah III, for supporting Mrs Pokuah Sawyer to bring development to the constituency.

Story: Freeman Koryekpor Awlesu