Mr. Kwame Asamoah-Boateng, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie Central, has applauded the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) for their contribution to food production in Ghana.

He said the cultivation of maize farms across the country by the Association was critical to national food security and the growth of the agricultural sector.

He gave the commendation when he joined members of NASPA in the District to harvest their maize, which had become an annual activity of the Association.

It formed part of activities to mark NASPA week celebration on the theme, “Combating COVID-19; the Utmost Concern of NASPA”.

Other activities included clean-up exercise, distribution of nose masks to the public as well as awards and dinner night to climax the four-day celebration.

The DCE said NASPA had demonstrated that farming was not meant for the uneducated but a lucrative venture which should be embraced by all to ensure sustainable food production.

“The involvement of NASPA in farming has motivated a lot of young people in the District to go into farming.”

He said the initiative by NASPA was in line with the government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and pledged the Assembly’s support to maximize food production in the District.

Mr. Abdulai Abdul-Razak, the District Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS), said members of NASPA in the District took advantage of the PFJ to cultivate five acres of maize farm.

He said the produce would be donated to the two Senior High Schools in the District to support the Free Senior High School Policy.

“We are of the firm believe that when more food is produced locally, the volumes of food imported into the country would significantly reduce and strengthen the economy,” he stated.

He counselled the service personnel to consider farming as business as they ended their national service, saying that lack of job opportunities should not be a hindrance to their progress.