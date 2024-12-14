Apostle Ekatso’s prophecy regarding plane crash comes true

Apostle Ekatso, a revered man of God, prophesied about an upcoming jet disaster, which came true following a reported occurrence in Victoria, Texas, United States.

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, a small, twin-engine aircraft carrying only the pilot crashed along a major Texas roadway, causing damage to several vehicles.

Earlier, Ghanaian preacher Apostle Ekatso stated that he had a vision of a plane disaster and that something needed to be done to prevent its ramifications.

He posted this message on Facebook: “I had this vision, and in fact, it is very serious. I saw a plane crash, and all those aboard didn’t survive. If nothing is done about it in the coming days and weeks, we won’t hear good news. Let’s pray for the world.”

Apostle Ekatso added that he prayed about the situation and urged church members to pray about the impending crash so that it wouldn’t have any negative repercussions.

Apostle Ekatso, who is also known as the “Spiritual Calculator,” has over the years made some groundbreaking prophecies that have come to pass with people lauding his spiritual vision.

He predicted a landslide victory for Ghana’s President-elect John Dramani Mahama, which was also confirmed in the recently held December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary polls.