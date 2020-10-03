Apostle MKN Cofie Foundation has organised a party for over 200 less-privileged persons at Mataheko in Accra as part of its social responsibility to community it operates in.

The festivity was the third of its kind in this year organised by the Foundation, which was established by Apostle MKN Cofie, the Founder of the Christ Fidelity Church.

Apostle Cofie in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said following the COVID-19 outbreak many people had lost their jobs and were in financial difficulties hence the monthly get-together by the Foundation to provide some relief to the less-privileged in the society.

He said for the government to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of zero hunger and good health by 2030 there was the need for individuals and organisations to collectively help attain such goals and objectives.

Apostle Cofie said the gesture by the church was to follow the acts of Jesus in ensuring that the physical and spiritual needs of the people were met, adding; “This is one of the fundamental duties of all churches to humanity.”

He said his church was putting things in place to replicate the gesture in other communities and would include in its programme free health screening for the people.