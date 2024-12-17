Ben Dotse Malor: Incoming Mahama Administration Faces Significant Challenges

Renowned broadcaster and former presidential spokesperson under the first Mahama administration, Ben Dotse Malor, has expressed concerns about the enormous challenges the incoming second Mahama administration will face.

In a post on his Facebook page, he acknowledged the deep issues inherited from the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration, noting that despite the high expectations, the task ahead is monumental. “The rot is so deep, the damage so huge, and (yet) expectations so high, that there’s bound to be some disappointment,” Malor stated.

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has also acknowledged these challenges. Speaking with United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Charles Abani on December 11, Mahama indicated that his administration would need to carefully assess the situation and adjust its promises to the realities of governance. He emphasized the importance of working closely with international partners like the UN, World Bank, and IMF to navigate the nation’s economic issues.

“We look forward to working with you,” Mahama told Abani. “Looking at the existing programs, we need to tweak them to meet the realities of today.” He highlighted the critical issue of managing Ghana’s debt repayments, noting that defaulting again could have catastrophic consequences.

Mahama also stressed the need for a closer relationship with the UN, building on the long-standing cooperation between Ghana and the organization. He acknowledged the ongoing challenges facing the country, including erratic rainfall patterns affecting food availability, and the importance of working with agencies like UNICEF and UNHCR to address these issues.

“I don’t kid myself that it is going to be an easy task,” Mahama admitted. “It is going to be quite tough,” acknowledging the significant expectations from Ghanaians after the election results, which saw a larger-than-expected victory for his party. Despite the challenges, Mahama expressed determination to meet those expectations as quickly as possible and restore Ghana’s stability and prosperity.