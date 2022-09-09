Boxers support Wisdom Boxing Gym with Paint

Two rising Amateur boxers Sadat Mohammed, light heavyweight and Sampsom Alhaji Jarrah, heavyweight who train at the Wisdom Boxing Gym at Adedenkpo in Accra have presented a bucket of paint to be used in decorating the gym premises.

They made the presentation to head coach Dr. Ofori Asare at the Independence Square during the celebration of the International Boxing Day 2022.

They claimed it is part of their support to build the gym into a high class boxing gymnasium.

Coach Asare said he was very surprised to see boxers contributing to the construction and development of the Gyms, and he blessed them to have more wisdom and knowledge in addition to their skills and talent in boxing.

“We are giving our gym a face-lift, and we want to thank the boxers for their contributions. The gym belongs to all of us, but we manage it and see to the day to day activities, but without the boxers, there is no business, so I thank and wish them well, I hope other boxers will learn how to give, because there are blessings in giving ” he said.

Wisdom Boxing Gym has produced many great boxers in Amateur and Professional ranks like the Bastie brothers, Patrick Ayi, Abdul Wahid Omar, Theophilus Allotey and many juvenile boxers.

The gym also boasts of Ghana’s only female boxing administrator, Miss Sarah Lotus Asare who doubles as the organiser of the Greater Accra Regional Boxing Association / convener of female boxing.

Wisdom Gym is one of the clubs taking part in the novelty De-luxy Professional Boxing League in Ghana.